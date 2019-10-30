I am supporting Heather Pouliot for Augusta City Council at-large.

Heather’s experience working with the ADA has shown that she knows how to move the needle in the growth and development of this city. She is now ready to bring that experience to the entire city. We need someone who is able to not just say that she wants to see change in Augusta, but who knows how to act upon that vision, and how to lead us to real growth and development, bringing more opportunities for everyone to our city.

Heather always does her homework on issues. She goes above and beyond to make good ideas come to fruition in the most economically advantageous way. Her specialty: finding creative solutions to funding projects and solving problems. Creativity is essential to the future of our city — it will save taxpayers money and get things done.

Her successful track record with downtown coupled with her experience serving on the Augusta Planning Board, the city’s Marketing Committee and as co-chair of the Comprehensive Planning Committee show that Heather is best suited for the City Council and will serve us well.

Please join me Nov. 5 in voting for Heather Pouliot for City Council.

Amy Marston

Augusta

