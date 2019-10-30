There are many reasons I support George Lapointe, my neighbor and former colleague, for re-election to Hallowell City Council: his impeccable integrity and sage judgment, his resume of brilliant professional success, his wonderful family who have enriched our community. I could go on.

But when it comes to Hallowell’s future, one thing stands out: Stevens Commons.

Every time I drive past it, I break into a broad grin. I see buildings that five years ago were abandoned and in decay. I see a bustling commercial and residential neighborhood adjacent to woods conserved in perpetuity for recreation. I see what threatened to become a potential disaster and costly liability transformed into one of the most promising revenue generators for our city’s future.

George’s leadership on the council and as chair of the Finance Committee was instrumental in catalyzing this most welcome change. A vote for George Lapointe is a vote to keep Hallowell on course for prosperity and a better quality of life.

Mark Sullivan

Hallowell

