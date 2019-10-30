Michael “Shu” Michaud, City Council candidate for Augusta’s Ward 3, has a plan to turn around lower Northern Avenue and Washington Street.

His plan is to turn Washington Street toward the river. Clip the trees facing the river and allow views east toward the Kennebec. Install stairs in the middle of Washington Street into Mill Park, making a waterfront connection. Add a small pocket park and landscaping, and upgrade to historic lighting along Northern Avenue and Washington Street.

An increase in property values will outweigh the cost. A changing resident base will cut down on city services being misused. Landlords will be able to upgrade as waterfront properties allow for increased rents, justifying improvements.

“Shu” has support for this plan by the landlord in that area. He knows change must take place in Ward 3. By taking his approach, tax receipts will go up in that area and lessen the tax burden for the rest of the city, especially Ward 3.

Michael’s passion for the school board will follow him into his council seat. He has knowledge of the school budget and knows significant facilities upgrades will be proposed over the next few years.

I’ll vote for “Shu” in November — he has a plan.

Laurier M. Fleury

manager, Michael Michaud campaign

Augusta

