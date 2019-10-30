“Middletown” will open Friday, Nov. 1, at The Theater Project, 14 School St., in Brunswick.

The play will be perform three consecutive weekends, performance times are 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays.

The play is written by Will Eno and directed by Christopher Price.

The deeply moving and funny play explores the universe of the American small town. As friendships develop, different lives intersect in strange, poignant ways on a journey that takes them from the local library to outer space and points in between.

“Will Eno writes with a kind of absurdist, abstract and slightly surreal style that, for me, beautifully captures humankind in all its imperfections, those average moments that make up everyday life. I think that we see ourselves in these characters in ways that we know but are rarely expressed,” Price said in a news release.

Everyone is welcome to attend an opening night reception with refreshments and an opportunity to meet the cast, crew and director after the show.

Tickets cost $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and students, $10 for children (12 and younger; children younger than 2 will be admitted for free as long as they sit on a patron’s

lap).

For tickets, or more information, visit theaterproject.com, or call 729-8584.

