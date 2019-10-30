ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – Jane Alyson Worthing, 57, of Ormond Beach, Fla. passed away on Oct. 26, 2019. She was born on Nov. 18, 1961 in Augusta, Maine.

She graduated from Amherst Regional High School and then earned her Bachelor of Arts in Spanish at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. Jane worked for many years at Bank of New York in New York City, locally she worked for Intracoastal Bank in Palm Coast, Fla. as a BSA Compliance Officer. Jane enjoyed international travel and vacationing at her parent’s home in Maine.

Survivors include her parents, Parker and Marcia Worthing; brother, Peter Worthing and his wife, Mona; uncle, Robert Diplock; niece, Tanushri Worthing and many more loving relatives and friends.

She will be buried at a later date in Readfield Corner Cemetery in Readfield Maine. For online condolences go to: www.craigflaglerpalms.com. Arrangements are in the care and trust of Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous