CANNAN – Ronald Gregoire, 67, of Canaan passed away Sunday Oct. 27, 2019 with his family by his side. He was born on Dec. 19, 1951 to Roger Gregoire and Aline Lajoie.

Ronald was self-employed as a truck driver for over 30 years where he got to travel the country and later go on to mentor his son in truck driving.

Ronald had an amazing sense of humor and loved to make people laugh. He enjoyed sports and loved all the New England teams, playing cards and spending time with his family.

Ronald was predeceased by his parents, brother Steven Gregoire; and son Shane Gregoire.

He is survived by his children Paul and wife Amy of Skowhegan, Steven and his wife Erica of Canaan, and Danielle of Canaan; his sister Lisa Lajoie of Brockton, Mass., his brother Kenny and wife Kim of Grottoes Va.; granddaughter Caitlynn Gregoire and great-granddaughter Paisley, both of Skowhegan; a special niece Ashley Lajoie of Brockton Mass., as well as many other nieces and nephews, and many friends.

Viewing hours will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, Maine, with a memorial service to follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

