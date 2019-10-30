As a former city councilor and state representative, I know the importance of public service and the commitment in which it takes to serve. Our community needs strong advocates, and those dedicated to the growth and well-being of our great city, and all who live here.

I support Heather Pouliot for Augusta City Council at-large, because I know she will bring the commitment to service and passion necessary to have a profound impact on our council.

Heather has established a clear track record of supporting local business and encouraging business development while also protecting and taking action to grow our residential neighborhoods. She has fresh ideas and will bring her enthusiasm for Augusta to the council. We need new, youthful leadership, and I know Heather will be a great advocate for all Augusta residents.

I will happily cast my vote for Heather Pouliot on Nov. 5, and I encourage you to do the same.

Anna Douglass Blodgett

Augusta

