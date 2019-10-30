On Nov. 5, Augusta residents have an opportunity to impact this city in great ways by electing new leadership to our City Council. I encourage all residents to support Heather Pouliot for an at-large council seat because she holds the leadership experience that we need representing us.

One of Heather’s greatest qualities is that she listens. She is fair and balanced and takes the time to listen to citizen’s requests, needs and ideas, and then, most importantly, takes action to address and implement them.

She is not looking to push her own agenda, but one that the residents of Augusta have presented and showed interest in. And, when elected, she is not going to push a costly agenda just because it would be good for the city, but will make every effort possible to find creative solutions to save the taxpayers money on projects that will move Augusta forward.

Heather has already shown her support for the well-being of our city through her previous volunteer efforts, and I could not think of a better candidate to represent the people of Augusta. That’s why I will be voting for Heather Pouliot for Augusta City Council at-large, and I recommend you do the same.

Stephen Albison

Augusta

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »