Shawn Mullins, featuring special guest Lauren Crosby, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., in Bath.

After a series of indie record releases, Mullins’ critical breakthrough came when 1998’s “Soul Core” album shot him to fame on the strength of its Grammy-nominated No.1 hit, “Lullaby.” His song “Shimmer” was used in promotion of the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney and was included on the Dawson’s Creek Soundtrack.

For its 20th anniversary, Mullins revisited the music on “Soul Core,” recording two new versions of the album, “Soul’s Core Revival,” which features brand new arrangements of some of his most popular songs.

Crosby is a rising folkie/bluesy songstress from Georgetown. Her unique voice captures the rawness of the oceanic setting in which she grew up in, and her songwriting exemplifies the beauty and hardships of coastal living.

At just 20 years old, her debut self-titled album received national praise for its unique blending of blues, folk and jazz genres.

Tickets cost $25-$40 in advance or $40 at the door.

For tickets, visit sa1.seatadvisor.com or call 442-8455.

