The time has come, as has been said, to get the Skowegan High School mascot issue settled. The school has created everything from letter head stationery to 2020 diplomas with no mascot. All traces of the former mascot have been removed.

I feel that a mascot is needed as part of the sense of belonging. My suggestion is the “Warrior.” Use a Viking warrior or a Trojan warrior or something else.

Or pick some other mascot. The law has been passed and the governor has signed the prohibition of using the Indian mascot.

As a former proud “Indian,” to those who will discuss and decide this issue, please get on with the process.

George Davis

Skowhegan

