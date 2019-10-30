Last Thanksgiving Day, Rick Foss and I volunteered at the Oakland Area Thanksgiving Dinner delivering meals. One caller asked for their meals to be delivered to Elm Plaza on that very cold day. We drove in and waited near the row of stores by Olympia Sports. A young man appeared walking not dressed for the weather and shivering from the cold.

Rick got out of his truck and started talking to him. All of a sudden I watched as Rick took his hat and gloves off followed by his jacket, handed it all to the man and told him to pay it forward one day when he was able. The man was in tears saying thank you as he slid the heavy jacket on, took the food and walked away back in the direction of the woods he came from.

Rick was left standing in nothing but his short-sleeve shirt, and we continued with our other meal deliveries.

I was proud of what I saw that day. That’s the kind of person our city needs fighting for its residents.

Rebecca F. Ashland

Waterville

(Ward 5 resident)

