We, the members of Winslow Congregational Church, are deeply grateful for the incredible support our beloved community demonstrated last Saturday by participating in our soup fundraiser for the employees of McCormack Building Supply impacted by the recent, devastating fire.

The pundits call Mainers and Americans writ large a “divided people.” They say we are “tribal” and “polarized.”

Forgive me for channeling JFK when I respond to them: “Let them come to Winslow.”

David M. Carew

Waterville

