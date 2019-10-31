What a fantastic candidate forum Mayor Walker hosted recently at City Hall in Hallowell. It’s clear that all the candidates are excited about the future of our wonderful city. I’m overjoyed to continue building a welcoming city for all, a city of ideas and a community looking toward the future but rooted in history.

Let’s fight for green initiatives and infrastructure projects throughout the city so we can create a beautiful city as well. Let’s act on the Second Street fire station with the support of our residents, pave parking lots, provide trash cans downtown and in our parks. We must promote economic development, take advantage of our proximity to the capital, and take care of the disadvantaged with responsible taxes.

To do this we must live in not only a city of social but of fiscal responsibility.

If elected I will advance ideas that work for all residents, young and old, rich and poor. We need to keep those families that have been here for generations, and we need to welcome new families and retain those of us in between.

No matter how the election goes on Nov. 5, Hallowell wins.

Matthew Radasch

candidate, city council at-large

Hallowell

