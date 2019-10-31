The Colby College football team needed a win. That it came over one of its biggest rivals was secondary to coach Jack Cosgrove.

“That was important, but just winning, I think, is even more important,” Cosgrove said of Saturday’s 23-20 win over Bates in the first leg of the annual ColbyBates-Bowdoin series. “We had a close one a couple weeks ago (a 27-26 loss at Middlebury) and just didn’t get it done. We think we’re on the doorstep, but until it finishes that way you don’t have the satisfaction.”

TUFTS (3-4) AT COLBY (1-6) When: 1 p.m. Saturday Where: Alfond Stadium, Waterville Last season: Tufts 48, Colby 0 Key players: Tufts — QB Jacob Carroll, WR Frank Roche, WR OJ Armstrong, LB Greg Holt, DL Jovan Nenadovic, DB Michael Mughetto. Colby — QB Matt Hersch, WR Andrew DeFranco, RB Devin Marrocco, LB Marcus Bullard, DB CJ Hassan, DL Patrick Sopko. Outlook: The Mules will play Bowdoin for the Colby-Bates-Bowdoin title next week, but first they must take on the Jumbos. Unlike recent quarterbacks Colby has faced, Carroll is more of a traditional drop back pocket passer. Roche and Armstrong have combined for 77 catches and nine touchdowns. Marrocco had the best game of his college career in last week’s win over Bates, scoring three touchdowns.

Colby led Bates 23-0 in the first half of last week’s game, and held off a Bobcats rally for the victory. The win was the first of the season for the Mules, who can clinch their second straight CBB crown with a win at Bowdoin next week. Before that season-ending game, though, Colby hosts Tufts. Now in his second season as Colby’s head coach, Cosgrove said he hasn’t given any thought to having the Tufts game serve as a break between the intense rivaley contests. Since Tufts beat Colby 48-0 last season, this game holds its own motivation, Cosgrove said.

“It is what it is. You’re schedule is your schedule. This is an important game for us. This is a team that humiliated us last year,” Cosgrove said. “It really was out stinker for the year. What’s important for us now is stepping up against an opponent with a great history and tradition in this league.”

The win over Bates was an opportunity for the Mules to discover depth in the offensive backfield. With David Smith out, sophomore Devin Marrocco stepped up. Marrocco had 14 carries for 42 yards and scored three touchdowns. On the season, Marrocco has 16 carries for 53 yards.

“David was out for the game so (Marrocco) moved up to the number two back. We’ve been playing two backs and balancing things throughout the course of the fall, so it was his opportunity and he made the most of it,” Cosgrove said.

• • •

The CBB continues this week with Bowdoin at Bates. Both teams are 0-7 and looking for their first win of the season.

A Bates victory means the best Bowdoin can hope for next week when it hosts Colby is a win to force a three-way tie. If there is a tie, Colby retains the trophy. A Bowdoin win at Bates sets up a showdown between the Mules and Polar Bears for the CBB title.

With a 5:30 p.m. kickoff, this is the first night football game in the 120-year history of Bates’ Garcelon Field. Bowdoin leads the all-time series with Bates, 67-47, with seven ties.

• • •

Maine Maritime Academy looks to snap a 20-game losing streak dating back to the 2017 season, but it will not be easy this week. The Mariners (0-8) host Springfield (5-3), one of the better teams in the New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference.

Young players from central Maine are seeing playing time for the Mariners. Nokomis grad Andrew Haining, a freshman, has seen action in five games at quarterback for MMA, with 482 yards passing, three touchdown throws and one interception. Cony grad Reed Hopkins, also a freshman, is second on the Mariners in receiving, with 36 catches for 417 yards and a touchdown. Tyler Pelletier, like Haining a freshman and Nokomis grad, has eight catches for 100 yards.

Senior defensive back Trenton Bouchard of Winslow has 34 tackles and a team-leading three interceptions. Cony grad Joel Bennett, a senior defensive back, has 33 tackles.

Travis Lazarczyk — 861-9242

[email protected]

Twitter: @TLazarczykMTM

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: