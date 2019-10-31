On this night of nights darkness descends early and the denizens of Burleigh Street reveal their alter egos and serve up sugary delicacies to costumed trick-or-treaters bold enough to step on to their porches and partake of their Halloween delights. Even though the skull-faced woman’s treats are reportedly among the best, be sure your purple turtle suit protects you from that mist emanating from her porch. And mind the candy from the man in the coffin. Word has it that they are made with an artist’s touch. All in good fun on All Hallow’s Eve in Waterville.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: