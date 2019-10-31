FARMINGTON — MaineHealth at Franklin Memorial Hospital will offer a free year-long course, the Diabetes Prevention Program, a national program that cab help people lower their chance of developing type 2 diabetes, according to a news release from the hospital.

An upcoming class will begin at noon starting Wednesday, Nov. 6, at the Farmington hospital at 111 Franklin Health Commons.

The Diabetes Prevention Program can help individuals: Learn how to eat healthier and be active; develop skills to make healthier choices; get the long-term support needed to stick with the changes; and prevent or delay the development of type 2 diabetes.

A brief quiz is provided at diabetes.org to see if you may be at risk for type 2 diabetes.

To register, visit mhprevention.coursestorm.com.

For more information, contact Melissa M. Norton at [email protected] or 661-7294.

