The northern half of House Island in Casco Bay has sold for $4.5 million.

The sale of 12 acres to Portland entrepreneur Noah Gordon closed last week, said Ana Piper, a broker with the David Banks Team of Re/Max by the Bay. She said the portion of the island that was sold had been owned by two companies that rented the island and three cottages for weddings and other events.

The rest of the island, covering 16 acres, is owned by a local family, Piper said.

House Island, near the entrance to Portland Harbor, was known as the “Ellis Island of the North” because a federal immigration quarantine center was located there from 1907-1937. In 2012, it was named to Greater Portland Landmark’s “Places in Peril” list because it was not covered by any historic or preservation designations. In 2015, the city of Portland designated the island a local historic district, which gives the city greater oversight to preserve “existing historic buildings, structures and landscape features,” although it does not bar future development.

