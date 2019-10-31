On Nov. 5, I will be proud to cast my vote for George Lapointe for Hallowell City Council.

George is passionate about Hallowell. He is a good listener and his leadership style is one of collaboration. He brings a wealth of experience to the council. Having served as commissioner of the Maine Department of Marine Resources for many years, his knowledge of how government works is a great asset to our city. George is currently self-employed, and he is committed to helping small businesses thrive in Hallowell.

He has worked hard during his two terms on the City Council, has served on various committees, and has brought input from citizens to the many issues on which the council has deliberated. I know he will hit the ground running if re-elected, and will tackle problems and opportunities with determination, humor and with the best interest of our residents always top of mind.

George’s leadership, experience, and passion for Hallowell are exactly what we need. He will get the job done.

Maria Fuentes

Hallowell

