As Augusta looks toward Nov. 5, I encourage residents to vote for Raegan LaRochelle for City Council at-large.

Raegan is new to the political scene, but her dedication to Augusta is lifelong. Whether it’s as organizer of Augusta First, donating her time to youth sports, or serving on various boards and committees over the years, Raegan supports this city and its residents.

She is the owner of two small businesses whose professional background will be an asset to the Council. And as the parent of two young boys, Raegan cares deeply about what the future of Augusta holds.

I’ve had the honor of knowing Raegan for the past 25 years and I believe she possesses the skills, commitment and drive to lead Augusta in the right direction. Without hesitation she has my vote and I hope you’ll consider giving her yours.

Sara Squires

Augusta

