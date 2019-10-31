Security personnel at the Portland International Jetport on Wednesday found a loaded handgun in a Minot woman’s purse, the agency said.

The woman, who was not identified, told airport police that she forget she had tucked the loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun into bag before approaching a security checkpoint inside the airport.

This was the first handgun detected this year by TSA agents at the Jetport, according to a statement by TSA.

Although passengers are permitted to travel with firearms, guns are not permitted inside the cabin, and must be unloaded and stored in a locked, hard-sided case, and packed separate from ammunition.

No charges have been filed against the woman, a TSA spokewoman said, but she could face a civil fine of up to $13,333. Typically, a first offense costs $4,100 in fines.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: