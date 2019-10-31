A high definition re-broadcast of Massenet’s “Manon” from New York’s Metropolitan Opera at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Strand Theatre, 345 Main St., in Rockland.

Massenet’s tale of passion, excess, and their consequences stars rising soprano Lisette Oropesa in the effervescent title role.

Tenor Michael Fabiano is her ardent admirer, Chevalier des Grieux, with Maurizio Benini conducting Laurent Pelly’s enchanting production.

Run time is three hours and 52 minutes, including two intermissions.

Tickets cost $23 for adults, $20 for members, $5 for students 18 and younger, and college students with ID.

For tickets, or more information, call 594-0070 or visit RocklandStrand.com.

