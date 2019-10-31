WATERVILLE — Quarry Road Trails will host its fall festival on Saturday with the help of a new program director.

This year’s event will be the first for Justin Fereshetian, who began his position as program director and ski coach earlier this week. Previously, he worked at the Outdoor Sport Institute in Caribou as the Nordic development director/head coach and initiative coordinator.

Fereshetian received a degree in physical education from the University of Maine at Presque Isle and has over two decades of experience in skiing. He has trained 16 athletes to qualify for the New England Junior National team.

“I am really excited about the coaching piece of the job. It’s a passion of mine,” Fereshetian said. “I am also looking forward to the programming because there’s a lot of really cool things happening here at this venue, and it’s awesome to have a part in what is going on to help it progress to the next level.”

Fereshetian hopes to build off programs that Quarry Road Trails already has, including a possible expansion of the mountain biking program and events around Messalonskee Stream.

“I certainly want to see this place continue to thrive like it has and hope to put an emphasis on showing that it is seen as a four-season destination,” Fereshetian said. “We have a lot of really awesome volunteers and sponsors that have been helping us out.”

With his previous work experience coaching and leading programs, Fereshetian said he is confident in his abilities to do his job and is thrilled to hit the ground running. On Saturday, he will be helping with the road races and will spend the remainder of the morning helping out as needed.

His position is being funded through grants donated by the City, the Betterment Fund, the William and Joan Alfond Foundation, Quimby Family Foundation and the Raymond J. and Mary C. Reisert Foundation.

The festival begins at 9:30 a.m. with registration for the 5K Road Race and one mile fun-run that begin at 10 a.m.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., an array of activities will be available, including trail walks, hay bale maze, pumpkin bowling, apple slinging, bean bag toss, pumpkin tic-tac-toe and face painting. Colby College will be setting up the Riverside Loop Botanical Trail, where visitors use an app on their phone to identify up to 24 of the trail’s features.

Those interested in purchasing seasonal ski passes can come to the fall festival at pre-season discounted rates. Information about youth ski programs will also be available.

Those who missed last weekend’s ski/skate swap can arrive at 10 a.m. for a second-chance swap.

Sponsors for the event include Friends of Quarry Road, Mathieu’s Cycle and Fitness Store, Northern Light Inland Hospital, Kennebec Messalonskee Trails, Maine General Health, Waterville Public Library, Waterville Creates and Central Maine Ski Club.

Quarry Road Trails originally opened in the 1930s and has been revived throughout the decades. While the 200-acre site is known for its winter activities, including cross-country skiing and snowshoeing, it is a four-season venue for outdoor recreation that includes walking, running and biking.

