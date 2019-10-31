As a former Ward 3 city councilor in Augusta, I have an appreciation for the qualities a candidate for the council should have. It takes someone who will work with the city administration to make sure that the city is well-run, and a councilor who is willing to look at the budget with a critical eye.

The Ward 3 councilor should also care for the people and be available to do constituent work. You are their voice at City Hall.

I recognized early in the campaign season that the person who has these skills is Lisa Newell of Monroe Street.

Lisa has demonstrated both personally and professionally that she has the experience and the energy to represent us in Ward 3. She will work to protect our neighborhoods. She will support small businesses in this city and promote Augusta as a business-friendly community. And, Lisa Newell will not hesitate to speak up at council meetings on our behalf.

We have a great candidate in Lisa Newell. Please join me in voting for her on Nov. 5.

Patrick Paradis

chairman, Elect Lisa Newell Committee

Augusta

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »