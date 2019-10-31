MADISON – Donald F. Doak, 70, of Madison, passed away peacefully on Monday Oct. 28, 2019 in Skowhegan surrounded by family. He was born Feb. 10, 1949 in Fort Fairfield, the son of Leland and Violet (Budrow) Doak.

After high school he entered the US Air Force as an aircraft mechanic being stationed in Thailand. A service he was very proud of.

In 1974 he started working for Solon Manufacturing in Skowhegan as a mechanic for many years. In 2007 he went on to work for Somerset County Jail as their mechanic, a job in which he loved and also the people he worked with. He retired in 2017.

He was a member of the Madison American Legion post. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, his passion was photography, collecting various sports cards and NASCAR cards and was a fan of all sports. He loved his electronics especially computers. He also loved his mother’s cooking.

He is survived by his two sisters, Judy Petrillo and her husband Steven of Plainville, Conn., Bonnie Pohorence and her husband John of Madison; two nieces, Michelle Smith of Madison, Krystal Pohorence of Oakland, three nephews, Tom Morrill and wife Chelsie of Madison, Jeffrey and Michael Brunoli and his wife Holly of Connecticut; several great- nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his mother and father.

The family would like to sincerely thank the staff at DCI, Dr. Dorney and her staff, and the staff at Cedar Ridge. A special thank you to Pastor Brooks for taking the time to visit with Donald and helping him be at peace.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday Nov. 2, 2019 at 3 p.m. at the Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, Maine with a burial to follow at the Forest Hill Cemetery in Madison, Maine.

Donations may be made in his memory to the:

National Kidney

Foundation, Inc.

30 East 33rd St.

New York, NY 10016

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous