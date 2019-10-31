OAKLAND – Madeline Louise Pooler, 84, of Oakland passed away peacefully, after a long illness, on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born in Waterville on Dec. 30, 1935, the daughter of Norbert A. and Marie Belle (Bolduc) Rancourt.

On August 9, 1952, she married the love of her life, Harold T. Pooler of Waterville, spending the next 60 years together.

Madeline loved to have her family and friends near. She enjoyed hosting many family gatherings. She was an active member of the community, participating in clubs and volunteering for many organizations. She regularly volunteered for the MaineGeneral Doll Factory. She was a member of the Exchangettes Club/Caring Friends, Newborns In Need, The Kennebells and Red Hat Society.

She was an avid knitter and quilter. Her family’s favorite gifts were her hand-knit socks, hats and mittens. She lovingly spent time making clothing, blankets, hats and mittens for Newborns In Need.

Madeline was predeceased by her husband, Harold T. Pooler; parents Norbert A. and Marie Belle Rancourt; brothers Richard, Francis, Wilbur, John and Frederick Rancourt; sisters Justine Fisher, Jeannette Harding, Dorothy Fisher, Gloria Floyd; and stepmother, Grace Ames Rancourt.

She is survived by her children, son Harold and wife Mary of Florida, son Richard of Oakland, daughter Eva Killam and husband James of Skowhegan, daughter Lisa Austin of Oakland and son Joseph and partner Marc of Winthrop; grandchildren Jarod Pooler, Sarah Pooler-James, Ty Pooler, Jaime O’Neal, Devon Pooler, Jennifer Killam-Zambrano, Matthew Killam, Thomas Killam, Matthew Austin, Emily Meader; brothers Raymond Rancourt and companion Evelyn of Fairfield, Eugene Rancourt of Fairfield; sister-in-law Bernice (Pooler) Tardiff of Belgrade; and many great- grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Family and friends can visit from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2 at Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm St., Waterville. A prayer service will follow the visitation. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Gallant Funeral Home. An online guestbook may be signed, condolences and memories shared at www.gallantfh.com

A special thanks to her special friend and neighbor, Suzanne Bilodeau, for her care and support throughout the years, and to MaineGeneral Hospice staff for their kindness, help and thoughtfulness during Madeline’s last days.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous