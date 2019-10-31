WINDSOR – Thomas F. Birmingham, 67, died peacefully at home on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, surrounded by family. He was born in Belfast on Feb. 1, 1952, the son of Leo V. and Alma F. (Colby) Birmingham.

Thomas was a 1970 graduate of Belfast High School and a 1974 graduate of the University of Southern Maine. He pursued graduate studies at American University in Washington, DC.

A passionate educator, Thomas taught at Brunswick Junior High School before working as an Education Consultant for the State of Maine Department of Education, recognized with a National Outstanding Young Educator award. He moved on to be the Director of Midcoast School of Technology and United Technologies Center. He taught courses as an itinerant professor at the University of Southern Maine for 30 years. He retired from the State of Maine in 2014, spending 10 years with the Secretary of State’s Office as a Staff Development Specialist.

As an EMT, Thomas spent many years in service to Windsor Volunteer Ambulance and Fire Department and assisted with the training of firefighters statewide with the Maine State Fire Academy.

He was elected Selectman for the Town of Windsor and was a member and former chairman of RSU #12 School Board. He loved volunteering as bus monitor for RSU #12, known endearingly as “Mr. Thom” on the Pre-K bus runs.

Thomas was a communicant of Saint Michael’s Parish, former member and Past Grand Knight of the Father John M. Anderson Council Knights of Columbus of St. Andrew’s Church, a member of Canabas Council #1299 Knights of Columbus of Gardiner; and a 4th Degree member of Major Sayward N. Hall Assembly # 340 Knights of Columbus of Rockland.

Thomas enjoyed hunting, ice fishing, and anytime “upta” camp with the Birminghams. There was nothing he loved more than spending time with family and being outdoors. He will be remembered for his hearty laughter, adventurous spirit, good nature, and eagerness to always lend a helping hand, an encouraging word, or a listening ear. He is loved by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

Thomas was predeceased by his parents, Leo and Alma Birmingham, and dear sister, Anne Elizabeth Birmingham.

He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Angela (Piselli) Birmingham of Windsor; a son Joshua Birmingham and his wife Maria of Farmington, a daughter Erin Birmingham and her husband Sean Vaillancourt of Phippsburg, two stepdaughters Heather Hopkins of Augusta and Michele Dunn and her husband Matthew of Lisbon Falls; his older brother Wilbur Birmingham and his wife Sylvia of Rockland, his younger brother John Birmingham and his wife Pagan of Old Town; grandchildren Abby and Reed Hopkins, Charlotte and Amelia Dunn and Kellan and Keane Birmingham; his mother-in-law Constance Piselli of Augusta; and many dearly loved nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and extended family and friends.

Thomas’ family wishes to thank the care teams at the Harold Alfond Center for Cancer Care, MaineGeneral Medical Center, Maine Medical Center, Augusta Rehabilitation and Nursing Care Center and Home Health & Hospice for their dedication and kindness.

Family and friends may visit on Thursday, Nov. 7, from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. at Plummer Funeral Home, Windsor Chapel, 983 Ridge Rd., Windsor where members of Canabas Council 3rd Degree Knights of Columbus are asked to meet at 7 p.m. to recite a rosary for their departed member. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 8, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 41 Western Ave., Augusta. Burial will be held at a later date.

Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at www.plummerfh.com.

Memorial donations are preferred to:

St. Michael School

56 Sewall St.

Augusta, ME, 04330 or:

Harold Alfond Center for Cancer Care

c/o MaineGeneral Health

Office of Philanthropy

PO Box 828

Waterville, ME 04903-0828

or: Windsor Volunteer

Fire & Rescue

PO Box 181

Windsor, ME 04363

