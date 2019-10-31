Staff writers Drew Bonifant and Travis Lazarczyk are joined by Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale coach Dave St. Hilaire to talk about the Ramblers’ bye week, some of the Class D South matchups and other key games on the opening weekend of the high school football playoffs.
Listen to the audio of the entire podcast above. Don’t forget to subscribe to Gridiron Gurus on iTunes by clicking here and never miss an episode.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
News
Farmington officials thankful for support after fatal gas explosion
-
Business
State chamber celebrates Maine bicentennial at annual dinner
-
Varsity Maine
Football: Defense reigns as teams begin playoff runs
-
New England
Watchdog report cites problems with N.H. child protection system
-
Varsity Maine
Podcast: Gridiron Gurus, Regional Quarterfinals
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.