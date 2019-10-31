Staff writers Drew Bonifant and Travis Lazarczyk are joined by Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale coach Dave St. Hilaire to talk about the Ramblers’ bye week, some of the Class D South matchups and other key games on the opening weekend of the high school football playoffs.

