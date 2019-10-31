As a fourth-grade teacher, I understand the value that education has on our community, and specifically, the impact that a great education can have on our youth.

Heather Pouliot is dedicated to making sure Augusta is a place where our youth feel included, encouraged and empowered. She is a supportive and positive role model for our students to look up to. Decisions made by the City Council greatly affect the lives and well-being of the younger generation growing up in our city, the education they are afforded and the opportunities that are presented to them after graduation.

As a mentor with the Olympia Snowe Women’s Leadership Institute, Heather works directly with some of our Cony girls each month to help them identify their values, voice and vision. Heather is committed to education and bringing more opportunities and partnerships to students at Augusta schools, benefiting our children and our community as a whole.

I have never seen Heather approach a task without an enormous amount of confidence and enthusiasm. Her passion for Augusta is unmatched and her drive to make this a better place for everyone is incredible.

That is why I am voting for Heather Pouliot for City Council on Nov. 5.

Gretchen Sias Nickerson

Augusta

Send questions/comments to the editors.