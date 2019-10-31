After attending the Hallowell Candidate’s Forum on Oct. 21, George Lapointe stands out to remain in one of the councilor at-large seats for the city.
The at-large members of council need a holistic view of the city and the experience to understand the past to drive the future. George has that experience and understanding to serve all the residents of Hallowell in our best interest.
I support George Lapointe for his return to City Council.
Rosemary Presnar
Hallowell
