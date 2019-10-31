WATERVILLE — Thomas College will host its annual leadership conference from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Thomas College on 180 West River Road, according to a news release from the college.

Former NFL Player and motivational speaker Raymonn Adams will deliver this year’s keynote address. Adams is a storyteller with and entrepreneurial spirit, and an advocate for people who are on a journey to self-empowerment. Through facing mountains of adversity, he’s used his positive and motivational attitude towards life to rise above and achieve what most would deem impossible: from being the first person in his family to graduate college, to becoming a three-time All-American in Football, National Champion in Track and Field, and a Hall of Fame Inductee, according to the release.

He lived out his dream of playing in the NFL for the New York Jets. Now, Adams is an author, speaker and founder and CEO of two technology companies. His goal is to inspire everyone to redefine their story by facing their fears and become the champions they were born to be, according to the release.

Following the keynote address, attendees will have the opportunity to attend a workshop of choice in a breakout session. After that, facilitators from the Prevention. Action.

Change of Maine Organization out of Portland will provide attendees with an Active Bystander Intervention Training. The conference will wrap up around 2:30 p.m. with a conference wrap up and raffles.

Cost is $15 and includes conference, gift and lunch.

To register, visit at http://bit.ly/2NePOlM.

