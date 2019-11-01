OAKLAND — Mid-Maine Regional Adult and Community Education is celebrating National Adoption Month this November by offering a one-night seminar called Becoming a Resource Family in Maine.

The first session will begin at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, in room 208 at Messalonskee High School, 131 Messalonskee High Drive, according to a news release from the Regional School Unit 18 Messalonskee Office of Mid-Maine Regional Adult and Community Education.

The free course will be co-facilitated by Erin Hamlin, Department of Health and Human Services Licensing; and Kasey McDonough, A Family for ME recruiter.

Those who attend can learn about the licensing process and the different ways to help Maine children. There is a special need for people who can care for infants, sibling groups, and adolescents, while also supporting the reunification process. There are also more than 100 children waiting to find a forever family, according to the release.

Attendees must be at least 21 years old, the course is limited to 18 students.

To register, visit midmaine.maineadulted.org or call the office at 465-9134 or 873-5754, or just come that night.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: