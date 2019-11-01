We have in Ward 2 a hardworking advocate as our councilman. A man who works diligently toward our shared goal of common sense representation, and he delivers. He does the homework to research the issues of city business. He questions the details with citizens’ interests in mind. He wants assurance that our tax dollars are spent wisely.

His civic-mindedness expands beyond the City Council. As past director and present board member of Waterville Habitat for Humanity, he demonstrates compassion for our neighbors’ plight. He’s helped build homes for those how’re unable to financially begin the process to home ownership.

He also contributes to the city’s progress through active participation in the Waterville Rotary Club. His day job is a consultant downtown for GCI Technologies and Solutions and he is involved after hours with many local business people. In addition, his 2018 selection as the Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce “Rising Star” demonstrates enthusiasm and energy for our city.

Along with being a devoted father, he’s a role model for what’s right and good about Waterville.

Please join me in voting to elect Phil Bofia as our Ward 2 councilman for the next three years on Nov. 5.

Keith F. Beal

Waterville

