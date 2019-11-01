I’m so pleased that my neighbor and friend Claude Francke is running for Ward 6 councilperson.

In these very confrontational times, it’s important to have experienced citizen representatives who know how to work together to help solve problems. Property tax burdens, balanced zoning, affordable housing, adequate school funding and infrastructure maintenance — these are some of our pressing issues that Claude has studied carefully.

He’s ready to serve, and we are so fortunate to have him on the ballot in this upcoming election.

Mark Silver

Waterville

