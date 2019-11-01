I’m so pleased that my neighbor and friend Claude Francke is running for Ward 6 councilperson.
In these very confrontational times, it’s important to have experienced citizen representatives who know how to work together to help solve problems. Property tax burdens, balanced zoning, affordable housing, adequate school funding and infrastructure maintenance — these are some of our pressing issues that Claude has studied carefully.
He’s ready to serve, and we are so fortunate to have him on the ballot in this upcoming election.
Mark Silver
Waterville
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Community
Skowhegan leaf, brush pickup to begin Nov. 4
-
Letters to the Editor
Why I am running for City Council
-
Letters to the Editor
O’Brien’s experience sets him apart
-
Letters to the Editor
Francke would be patient, prudent councilor
-
Letters to the Editor
LaRochelle more than prepared for council