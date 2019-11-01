AUGUSTA — Needing one more stop, with a season on the line, the Mt. Blue football team came through.

The Cougars’ defense stopped Riley Geyer on a 2-point conversion try in overtime, allowing Hunter Meeks’s touchdown pass to Kevon Johnson to stand as the winning score in No. 7 Mt. Blue’s stunning 21-20 victory over No. 2 Cony in the Class B North quarterfinals.

Meeks found Kyle Fox for a game-tying touchdown in the closing seconds, and then found Johnson on the first play of extra time. Geyer answered with a 1-yard touchdown run, but Cony coach B.L. Lippert went for the win, and the Cougars stopped Geyer in his tracks.

Geyer led a second-half turnaround that saw the Rams bounce back from a halftime deficit in the Rams’ quarterfinal matchup with Mt. Blue, but a 13-yard pass from Hunter Meeks to Kyle Fox with 32 seconds left pulled the Cougars even 14-14 and sent the game to overtime at press time.

Cony trailed 7-0 at halftime, but Geyer led the Rams on a 76-yard drive on their first series of the second half, one that was capped by a 13-yard Jamal Cariglia touchdown run with 3:38 left. The Rams recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff, and this time Geyer had the honors of finishing the drive with a 1-yard plunge for a 14-7 lead with 1:28 to go in the third quarter.

The Rams defense held from there — until Mt. Blue’s final chance in regulation. The Cougars, helped by two Cony pass interference penalties, went from their 16 to the 13 before Meeks found Fox on a deflected pass with 32.8 seconds to play.

Early momentum belonged to Cony, which reached the Mt. Blue 18 on its first drive and took over at the Cougars 27 on its second, but a turnover on downs and then a lost fumble prevented the Rams from cashing in. The Rams got to the Mt. Blue 39 on their next series, but this time it was a Zack Delano fumble recovery on a backwards toss by Dakota Andow that ended the drive.

After Mt. Blue turned the ball over on downs, Cony seemed to come through with its biggest play of the night. Riley Geyer found Adrian Larrabee in between two Mt. Blue defenders for 35 yards, but Larrabee lost the ball going to the ground and the Cougars jumped on the loose ball at the 13-yard line.

The Cony defense had battled back from the previous turnovers, but this time, the Cougars found a rhythm. Hunter Meeks found Kyle Fox for 18 yards on 2nd-and-11 from the 12, and Meeks kept it himself two plays later for 16 yards to the Cony 46. Two plays later, Meeks faked the handoff and hit a wide-open Kevon Johnson down the seam, and the senior running back did the rest for a 47-yard touchdown reception and 7-0 lead with 6:15 left in the first half.

Mt. Blue was on its way to more points on its next series, going from its 24 to the Cony 32 in three plays, but consecutive penalties backed the Cougars up, and it was Cony coming through with a turnover when a Meeks pass went through the arms of his receiver and Andow intercepted it and returned it 31 yards to the Mt. Blue 34.

The Cougars defense wasn’t about to let the lead get away, however. Cony reached the 18 on an 11-yard run by Geyer, but back-to-back sacks and then a lost fumble derailed the attempt at last-minute points.

