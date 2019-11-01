My friend and colleague Claude Francke — we serve on the board of directors of Friends of L. C. Bates Museum at Good Will-Hinckley — is a scholar and a gentleman living in Waterville since his retirement from federal service. He would be a patient, practical and prudent representative if elected to the Ward 6 seat on the Waterville City Council.

I urge you to add him to your list of people to consider. He listens well, contributes from his own experience — and in discussion has never found it necessary to shout.

John Willey

Waterville

