My friend and colleague Claude Francke — we serve on the board of directors of Friends of L. C. Bates Museum at Good Will-Hinckley — is a scholar and a gentleman living in Waterville since his retirement from federal service. He would be a patient, practical and prudent representative if elected to the Ward 6 seat on the Waterville City Council.
I urge you to add him to your list of people to consider. He listens well, contributes from his own experience — and in discussion has never found it necessary to shout.
John Willey
Waterville
