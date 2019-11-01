I am supporting George Lapointe in his re-election to his third term on the Hallowell City Council.

I have known George since 1998, when he became commissioner of the Department of Marine Resources for then-Gov. Angus King. As senior policy adviser to the governor, I was responsible for working with George on policy, budget and personnel matters while he was commissioner.

George has an impressive record working on public policy issues in federal, state and local governments. He is problem-solving oriented, identifies potential options, gathers data and input, considers the economic and social costs of the various options, and pushes to propose a solution in a civil and thoughtful manner.

George has demonstrated this approach in his two terms serving on the City Council and as chairman of the Finance Committee. During his time on the council, George has worked effectively with others to fund the reconstruction of Water Street, the infrastructure at Stevens Commons, and additional downtown parking, and he supported the building of a new fire station.

He has approached this work by balancing the needs for city services and obligations with the impacts on city taxpayers. I hope that voters will join me in re-electing George Lapointe on Nov. 5.

Sue Bell

Hallowell

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »