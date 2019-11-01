OXFORD — Maine’s “resident only” hunting days for deer and moose are approaching while other popular hunting seasons are winding down in the state.
The Pine Tree State’s resident restricted day for the two game animals is Saturday. The moose hunt’s limited to two wildlife management districts in central and western Maine, while the deer season is taking place all over the state.
The general firearms seasons for deer and moose then begin on Monday and last the entire month.
The main archery season for deer ends Friday, though some archery’s allowed in limited areas of the state until Dec. 14. Friday’s also the last day of the year for hunters to pursue bears with hunting dogs. The bear season fully wraps up Nov. 30.
Wild turkey season also ends Nov. 7.
