A motor vehicle crash in St. Albans on Thursday afternoon left one woman dead and another woman with a broken leg, according to Michael Mitchell, chief deputy for the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office.

Heather Gallagher, 20, of St. Albans, was driving a tan, 2002 Toyota Camry south on the Palmyra Road at approximately 4:48 p.m. when she lost control of the vehicle and crossed the center line into the path of an oncoming vehicle, hitting it head on. Susan Skillin, 65, of Cambridge, the driver of the oncoming car, a black 2013 Toyota Corolla, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a statement released by Mitchell Friday afternoon. There were no other passengers in either vehicle.

Gallagher was transported to Sebasticook Valley Hospital by ambulance where she was treated for a broken leg. Her current condition is unconfirmed.

The crash is under investigation, but speed and wet roads appear to be factors that caused the collision. It is not known whether either driver was wearing a seat belt. The crash is being reconstructed by Deputy Brian Crater and forensically mapped by Cpl. Joseph Jackson, both of the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office.

The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Pittsfield Police Department, St. Albans Fire Department, Sebasticook Valley and Mayo ambulance services.

The accident will be reviewed by the District Attorney’s Office once the investigation is complete.

