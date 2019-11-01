What a hateful letter. I’m referring to “Another View” in the Oct. 31 issue of the Morning Sentinel, “Let students decide mascot.”

Yes, perhaps it should be the decision of the students of School Administrative District 54 to decide what name will describe their school spirit.

But in stating that position, is it necessary for the writer to insult school board members and those of us who felt our name of “Indian” should never have been retired? My great grandmother was full-blooded Huron. What gives the writer the right to tell me and all others of Indian descent that we are not Indians? Shame on you! We are adults who wanted to preserve our heritage.

My suggestion would be the school board accept names from residents and choose three or five (an uneven number) and put a ballot before students.

Personally, I feel we should just be “Skowhegan.” We are the one and only in the world and need nothing else to define us.

But if the school board and administration find it necessary that the school have a name more than Skowhegan, I vote for “Warriors.”

Rachel Dolan

Cornville

