AUGUSTA – George “Henry” Roy, 83, died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 at the Veterans Administration Medical and Regional Office Center at Togus following a brief illness, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Augusta on August 19, 1936, a son of the late George F. Roy and Corrine (Dwyer) Roy Dallaire, stepson of Gaudioce “Odiase” Dallaire.

Henry was a graduate of Cony High School and of Gates Business College in Augusta.

He was a US Air Force Veteran, serving during the Korean War from 1954-1962. Henry was an accountant for Sam Gas for many years before he went to work as an Accountant/Controller for Maine Wide Enterprises until he retired in 2004. He was a communicant of St. Augustine Catholic Church and was a member of the Cushnoc Senior Citizens.

Henry was always ready to help a neighbor, a friend, family, and especially his kids. He volunteered countless hours for St. Augustine School and St. Mary’s School when the schools merged in 2007.

George Henry was happily married for 58 years to his wife, Mariette (Fortin) Roy. Their marriage was blessed at St. Augustine Church on June 24, 1961.

Mr. Roy was predeceased by a brother, Joseph Edward Roy and a sister, Rose Roy Curtis.

He will be greatly missed by his wife Mariette (Fortin) Roy of Augusta; his son Daniel E. Roy and his wife Connie of Whitefield, two daughters Diane L. Wyman and her husband Eric of Arundel and Carol T. Belanger of Chelsea; a brother Raymond L. Roy of Augusta, a sister Mary Tarbox of Hallowell; grandchildren John Roy and his companion Katie Provencher, Matthew Wyman and his wife Erin, Hunter Belanger and his wife Shaunna, Brooklynn Belanger, Michaela and Christina Roy; a great-grandson Brady Roy; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Relatives and friends may visit on Tuesday, Nov. 5, from 9-10:30 a.m. at Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 11 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Northern Ave., Augusta. Burial will follow in Holy Family Cemetery, Townsend Rd., Augusta.

Thank you to all the nurses, doctors and staff for the wonderful care received while he was at MaineGeneral Medical Center, Central Maine Medical Center, Maine Medical Center, and Togus Springs Hospice.

Those who desire may make donations in

Henry’s memory to:

St. Michael Parish

24 Washington St.

Augusta, ME 04330

