Next Tuesday’s election in Augusta has brought forth four capable individuals as candidates for the two City Council at-large positions.

Three of the candidates are first-time candidates; all seem to be good choices. I am having a hard time choosing just one.

But choosing just one is what I must do. Let’s not let the excitement around these new candidates overshadow the experienced candidate, Mark O’Brien. My first vote goes to O’Brien.

Of all four candidates, Mark is by far the most qualified and most experienced, and he has a proven temperament for the job. I have known Mark and his family since my youth (his dad was my principal at Farrington). I served under Mark’s leadership on the Capitol Area Recreation Association’s board of directors.

Mark is thoughtful, deliberative, inquisitive and rational. Simply put, I trust Mark and his judgement. He brings years of municipal experience including on the Augusta school board and City Council. He is the only candidate who has already earned your vote.

So, please join me in voting O’Brien first, then make the tough choice between three capable newcomers.

As an aside, I hope to again cast a vote for Mark O’Brien in Augusta’s next mayoral election.

Donald F. Sproul

Augusta

