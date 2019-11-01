I have known Mark O’Brien and his family for over 50 years – Mark and I have both lived in Augusta most of our lives. Mark and I went to nursery school together, attended Hussey, Williams and Hodgkins Junior High, and graduated from Cony in 1977. We both chose to stay in Augusta to work and raise our families

I have always known Mark to be a person of integrity. He is intelligent, fair, thoughtful, hardworking and committed to his community. He is experienced in city government, having served on the school board and City Council as well as interim mayor. He can hit the ground running on Day One of his term.

Mark seeks out new ideas and different perspectives and has a proven record of making decisions based on careful research and fact-finding.

Please join me in voting to re-elect Mark O’Brien for an at-large seat on Augusta City Council Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Ann Linscott Stiman

Augusta

