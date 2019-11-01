I have known Mark O’Brien for nearly 10 years and I consider him a good friend and a mentor in many ways. I had the luxury of serving with him on the Augusta City Council, where I developed a great deal of respect for him.

I have always admired Mark for his ability to listen intently and speak when it mattered most. He has consistently stood strong for his community and has always worked hard to strike the balance between protecting neighborhoods and business development. During his time on the council, Mark has always had a watchful eye on the budget — something that I personally appreciated.

I know that there are many good candidates running for council. But I hope that you will join me in supporting Mark because he has your best interests in his heart. With his years of service on the council, there is nobody in Augusta who is more qualified to serve.

Lastly, I would be remiss if I did not say it: I am not sure that Mark has any plans to run for the mayor of Augusta, but I sure hope he does — it would be a breath of fresh air to have his leadership.

Corey Wilson

Readfield

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »