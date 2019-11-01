When asked where you’re from, what comes to mind?

When people ask me and my wife Heather, we proudly tell them, “Maine’s capital city: Augusta!”

Like many Maine cities, Augusta grew up along a waterway that powered much of our early growth. With bustling mills we built our region’s economy and provided for our families. Yet much of what once made Augusta economically strong is now gone. We’re now in the midst of a global economic and technological revolution in the same small town, which hasn’t seen sustained population growth in over 100 years. For Augusta to prosper, we must expand beyond the base of state government as our economic anchor and attract new people and businesses to our community.

There is hope. With all the challenges Augusta faces, we’re fortunate to have passionate, motivated, and dedicated citizens like my wife, Heather Pouliot, stepping up to be part of the change needed to remain relevant in the 21st century.

Heather is running for City Council because she understands our challenges and has bold solutions and leadership skills to address them.

If you think Augusta needs sensible change now, cast your vote on Nov. 5 for Heather Pouliot.

Matt Pouliot

Augusta

