Neal Patterson is running for Charter Review Commission in Ward 3. He will be a great representative for Waterville taxpayers.

As a lifelong resident, Neal knows the importance of the charter review. This review can preserve the ward system and determine who has the final say on the budget: taxpaying residents or just seven city councilors.

Neal lives in Waterville year-round, not as a student for nine months a year. Neal will support the taxpayers. Get out and vote on Nov. 5 — make your vote count.

Jon Weeks

Waterville

