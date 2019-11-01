Neal Patterson is running for Charter Review Commission in Ward 3. He will be a great representative for Waterville taxpayers.
As a lifelong resident, Neal knows the importance of the charter review. This review can preserve the ward system and determine who has the final say on the budget: taxpaying residents or just seven city councilors.
Neal lives in Waterville year-round, not as a student for nine months a year. Neal will support the taxpayers. Get out and vote on Nov. 5 — make your vote count.
Jon Weeks
Waterville
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Community
Skowhegan leaf, brush pickup to begin Nov. 4
-
Letters to the Editor
Why I am running for City Council
-
Letters to the Editor
O’Brien’s experience sets him apart
-
Letters to the Editor
Francke would be patient, prudent councilor
-
Letters to the Editor
LaRochelle more than prepared for council