Augusta is Maine’s best kept secret.

We can thrive, but change is needed to do so. I believe in the future of Augusta, the people who live here and the destination city we are becoming.

I’ve had the honor of volunteering on many different nonprofit boards and city committees over the years and they all have one thing in common — people doing what they can to make this city a better place.

That’s why I am running for City Council this fall: I know I have the right experience, based in both business and community action, to help our city grow and prosper, and I am excited to step up to the challenge and bring my time and talent to the city I love.

I’m a hard worker and believe in digging in to make a difference — bringing creative solutions to the table, in order to move this city to the next level, is one of my specialties.

I’m an Augusta native, Franco-American, and proud to be running to serve you as an at-large member of the Augusta City Council. The time for change is now, and I ask for your vote on Nov. 5 to make that happen.

Heather Pouliot

Augusta

