OAKLAND – The Winthrop field hockey team was looking for a second straight Class C title. On Saturday, however, the Ramblers met their match.
Maranda Poulin scored three goals, and North champion Foxcroft Academy finished off an undefeated season with a 3-0 victory over Winthrop in the Class C final at Messalonskee High School.
Poulin scored her first goal with 15:58 to go in the first half off of an assist from Cassandra Smith off a corner. Poulin struck again with 23:47 to play in the game when she gathered the rebound from a Winthrop save and flicked the ball past the sprawled-out goalie for a 2-0 lead.
Poulin scored her third goal with 17:26 to go, giving Foxcroft (18-0) and insurmountable lead.
Winthrop, which made its third straight state final, finished 16-2.
