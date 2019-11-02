FARMINGTON — Craft tables are available for rent for Trinity United Methodist Church’s craft fair planned from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, on Farmington Falls Road.

The fair also will include a turkey and biscuit luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost of the luncheon will be $7 for adults and $3 for children younger than 12.

To rent a table, call 778-3921.

For more information, call 778-3807 or email [email protected].

