More than 52.000 electricity customers in Maine were still without power Saturday afternoon in the wake of a windstorm Friday that knocked down lines all over the state.
Central Maine Power expects to restore power to “99 percent” of affected customers by Sunday evening, the company said in a statement Saturday.
“With winds calm, the company anticipates no further storm-related outages, and is focused on clearing system damage and restoring power” to the remaining customers without electricity,” the statement said in part.
Shortly after 2 p.m., CMP’s website reported nearly 33,151 outages, especially in Somerset, Oxford, Franklin and Cumberland counties. In Somerset County, 9,263 customers were without power and Norridgewock was particularly hard hit, with 1,699 lacking electricity.
More than 3,100 customers were without power in Cumberland County by early Saturday afternoon, including 640 in Harpswell and more than 300 in Sebago.
Emera Maine listed almost 20,000 outages across the northern and eastern parts of the state on Saturday afternoon.
Friday morning’s windstorm was the second this fall to cause widespread outages. Last time, roughly 180,000 customers lost power, and numerous schools and businesses were forced to close.
Temperatures dipped to near freezing on Saturday morning, but are forecast to rise slightly through the weekend.
During the last round of outages, the city of Portland opened warming shelters for the thousands of residents without power; this time, however, only 26 CMP customers in the city were reported without service on Saturday morning. A total of 27 lacked service on Saturday afternoon.
