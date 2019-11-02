AUGUSTA – James T. Roberge, 90, died Wednesday Oct. 30 at Togus with his family by his side. He was born September 9, 1929, the son of Ben and Leona Roberge. Jim graduated from Waterville High School and The Colorado Gunsmith School, where he built his 300 Winchester Magnum. He entered the U.S. Army and served four years. He was a gifted musician, playing Taps at several military funerals where his first wife admired him at age 13! They married 13 years later.

James is survived by his wife, Lucille (Bolduc) Roberge; his two daughters, Melissa and Ernie Hartman of Williamsburg, Va., and Andrea and Dana Daigle of Winslow, his two sons, John and Jayne Roberge of Mount Vernon, and James Roberge of Waterville.

The family would like to extend their deep gratitude to the doctors, nurses and entire personnel of Maine General Hospice, both at home and at Togus.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 4 at Notre Dame Catholic Church, 116 Silver Street in Waterville. Burial will be at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Augusta. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Veilleux Funeral Home, www.veilleuxfuneralhome.com

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous